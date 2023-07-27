Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

