The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.21. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 22,453 shares.
The New Germany Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
