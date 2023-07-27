The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.21. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 22,453 shares.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

