Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.0% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

