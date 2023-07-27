Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

APNHY opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.88.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

