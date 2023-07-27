Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
APNHY opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.88.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
