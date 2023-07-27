Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Increases By 240.2%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 240.2% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Assicurazioni Generali Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.