Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Increases By 240.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 240.2% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Assicurazioni Generali Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

