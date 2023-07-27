Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 84.1% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of ASDRF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Ascendant Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

