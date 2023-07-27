Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.26. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 515,147 shares trading hands.
Vuzix Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 299.46%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vuzix
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
