Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.26. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 515,147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 299.46%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

