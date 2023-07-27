Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 91.3% in July

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Power Systems
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.