Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 91.3% in July

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.