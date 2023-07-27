Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $493.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.73 and its 200 day moving average is $446.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.13.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

