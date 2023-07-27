Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.32. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

