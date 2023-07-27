Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.32. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands.
Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.
Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.
Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daiwa Securities Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.