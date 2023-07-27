Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.40

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and traded as high as $106.86. Symrise shares last traded at $106.86, with a volume of 475 shares traded.
Symrise Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.08.
About Symrise
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
