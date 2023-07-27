Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Terrace Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.