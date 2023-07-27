Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.32 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.76 ($0.09). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 114,682 shares trading hands.

Active Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.50 million, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

Further Reading

