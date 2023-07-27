Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.69. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

