Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $162.64

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and traded as high as $174.16. Marubeni shares last traded at $174.16, with a volume of 5,767 shares traded.

Marubeni Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

