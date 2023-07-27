Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Grows By 900.0%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $18.94 on Thursday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

