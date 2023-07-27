Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.09. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 55,856 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands’ End Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

