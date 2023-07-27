Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 1,543.9% in July

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 1,543.9% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.13.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

