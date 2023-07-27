AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.00 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

