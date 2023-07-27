AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Down 5.6 %
OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.00 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVVAA World Health Care Products
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.