Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £649,243.98 and a PE ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

