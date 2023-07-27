Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

