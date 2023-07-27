Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 230 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

CZR opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $59.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.