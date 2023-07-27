Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 370 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

