Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

