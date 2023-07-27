Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

