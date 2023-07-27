Amalgamated Bank Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in LKQ by 243.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

