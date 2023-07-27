Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.