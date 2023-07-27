Amalgamated Bank Has $3.79 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.53 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

