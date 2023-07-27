Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Lantheus worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

