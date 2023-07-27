Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

