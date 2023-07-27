Amalgamated Bank Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 5,362.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 594,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 201,244 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.