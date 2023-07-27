Amalgamated Bank Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of AMG opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

