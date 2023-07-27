Amalgamated Bank Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,669,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Crane Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.