Amalgamated Bank Buys 585 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Block stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

