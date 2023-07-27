Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 264.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.