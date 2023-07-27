Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 247.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

CPRT stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

