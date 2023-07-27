Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,625.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $290.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

