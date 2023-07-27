NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,246.67.

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVR opened at $6,382.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,005.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,595.25. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

