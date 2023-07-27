Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

