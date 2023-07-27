Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.