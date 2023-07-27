Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 139,747 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 139,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.58% of FutureFuel worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.2 %

FF stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

About FutureFuel

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.