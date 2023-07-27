Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3,132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Price Performance

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $341.25 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.21 and its 200 day moving average is $319.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.