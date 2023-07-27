Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 2,535 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $329.37 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average is $282.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.