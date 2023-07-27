Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 504,762 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.