Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,849 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

