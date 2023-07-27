Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 56,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes



Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

