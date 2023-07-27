Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

