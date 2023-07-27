Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

