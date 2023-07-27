Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

