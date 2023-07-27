Ieq Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 39.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

PAGP opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

